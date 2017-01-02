TIMOTHY LEE HEILIG, 69, of Avoca (Svcs. 1/5/17)

Obituaries

TIMOTHY LEE HEILIG, 69, of Avoca, died Sat., Dec. 31st, at home. Funeral services for TIMOTHY HEILIG will be held 10:30-a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5th, at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home, in Avoca.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6-until 8-p.m.

Burial will be in the Shelby Cemetery at Shelby.

TIMOTHY HEILIG is survived by:

His brother – Ted (Judy) Heilig, of Shelby.

as well as numerous nieces and nephews.