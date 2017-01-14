Three arrests reported Friday night in Montgomery County

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports three separate arrests on Friday night.

At 10:47pm deputies arrested 21-year-old Darian Elizabeth Heideman of Red Oak in the 300 block of Broad Avenue in Red Oak on a valid Montgomery County Arrest Warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Disorderly Conduct. Heideman was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $300 cash only bond.

At 11:37pm deputies arrested 19-year-old Mitchell Lee Stallard of Council Bluffs for Possession of Controlled Substance following a traffic stop. The arrest occurred at Highway 34 and Highway 71 north of Villisca. Stallard was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.

At 11:59pm deputies arrested 36-year-old Timothy George Myers of Elliott for Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. The arrest was made following an incident in the 600 block of Main Street in Elliott. Deputies did have to use a taser to complete the arrest. Myers was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $300 bond. Additional charges are pending.