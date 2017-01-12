Teen arrested after disturbance at Red Oak High School

News

Red Oak Police, Wednesday afternoon, responded to a disturbance at the Red Oak High School. Officers were called to the school just after 1-p.m. for a report of a student who was out of control. Upon arrival and further investigation, Police arrested a 15-year old student for Disorderly Conduct. The student, who was not identified, was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center at the direction of Juvenile Services, and held until being seen by a judge.