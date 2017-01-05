Teacher exchanged sex messages with student, police say

News

PELLA, Iowa (AP) – A teacher has been accused of sending sexually explicit emails to a student while working for Pella Community Schools. Court records say 42-year-old Juan Munoz is charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. He was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in to police. Online jail records say Munoz remained in custody Thursday. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Authorities say a parent told the school district Dec. 2 about emails sent by Munoz, who taught Spanish at the district’s middle and high schools. Pella police Lt. Paul Haase says his department then took over the student’s email and corresponded with Munoz, who Haase says sent sexually explicit emails and photos.

School district administrators say Munoz resigned Dec. 5.