TCU tops Iowa State 84-77 for 1st winning record in Big 12

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vladimir Brodziansky had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Brandon Parrish scored 15 points and TCU earned its first winning Big 12 record with an 84-77 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

Brodziansky hit his first 3-pointer of the season and made a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul against Darrell Bowie during a 9-2 run that built a 75-65 lead. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cyclones covering TCU’s first four seasons in the Big 12.

Nazareth Mitrou-Long scored 19 points for the Cyclones (11-5, 3-2). Preseason All-America guard Monte Morris was held to nine mostly meaningless points on 4-of-14 shooting after getting a career-high 30 in Iowa State’s previous game.

TCU’s Kenrich Williams had his sixth double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Jaylen Fisher had nine points and a season-high 11 assists as the Horned Frogs won consecutive Big 12 games for just the second time.

Iowa State’s Donovan Jackson, a first-year junior college transfer, had his season high at halftime with 16 points before getting shut out in the second half. He went without a 3-point attempt after going 4 of 5 from long range in the first half.

It was TCU’s first win over Iowa State since Dec. 24, 1997, in the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic.