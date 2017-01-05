SUV slides on a street in Creston and hits a parked tractor

News

Slipper road conditions are apparently to blame for a non-injury accident in Creston this morning. According to Creston Police, 44-year old Tammy Lynn Case, of Creston, was driving a 2001 Isuzu Rodeo eastbound on Clark Street at around 8:20-a.m., and was turning right to head down an alley, when her vehicle slid on the road, over a curb, and struck a tractor parked in a yard.

The tractor, owned by Trevor Hackwell, of Creston, sustained about $800 damage, while damage to the SUV was estimated at $900. No citations were issued.