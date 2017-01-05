Surprising Huskers host Iowa tonight (1/5)

Sports

Nebraska has been the early surprise in the Big Ten race and the Huskers try to stay unbeaten when they host Iowa tonight (Thursday night), in Pinnacle Bank Arena. After struggling to a 6-6 record in non-conference play the Huskers opened the league race with a stunning victory at Indiana and followed that up with a furious late rally to win at Maryland.

The Huskers must find a way to slow down Iowa senior guard Peter Jok and his 22 point average. Iowa has won the last five games in the series. You can hear the game on KJAN beginning at 7-p.m.

(Learfield Sports)