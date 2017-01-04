Sunnyside Ice rink in Atlantic is now open

News

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Director Seth Staashelm reports the Ice rink at Sunnyside Park is officially open. The Ice Rink opened at 5-p.m. Tuesday and will be open to the general public, skaters and non skaters alike, from 6-a.m. until 10-p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6-a.m. until 11-p.m. Friday through Sunday.

There are available benches and picnic tables available to relax and an outdoor patio heater available to warm up a bit. The Ice rink will have rules, hours, and information posted at the site.

If there are any questions reach the Atlantic Parks and Rec Dept. through facebook or call Atlantic Parks and Recreation at 712-243-3542. Follow Sunnyside Ice Rink on Facebook with the following link https://www.facebook.com/Atlanticicerink/# with any updated information on hours, closures, and events.