Stuart Police/Guthrie County authorities warn against travel today

Roads and sidewalks remain extremely slick. As temperatures fluctuate the rest of today there will be periods where roads are completely ice covered. Travel is not advised for Guthrie and Adair Counties, according to law enforcement officials.

Stuart Police report the Stuart Streets Dept. is having mechanical problems with its salt/sander truck. That’s making it more difficult for them to get roads clear. Private contractors are assisting, however officials say the situation will still affect the street conditions and prevent the Streets Dept. from clearing the streets as quickly as they usually do.

Authorities advise “Please stay home and off the roads if at all possible. The chances for accidents is extremely high.”