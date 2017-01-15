Storm Lake wins Kuemper Catholic dual tournament
January 15th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Kuemper Catholic Dual Tournament Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Storm Lake
2nd Place – Kuemper Catholic
3rd Place – Missouri Valley
4th Place – AC/GC
5th Place – Audubon
6th Place – Johnston JV
Round 1
Kuemper Catholic defeated Audubon 58-18.
Storm Lake defeated AC/GC 58-24.
Missouri Valley defeated Johnston JV 60-5.
Round 2
Kuemper Catholic defeated Johnston JV 42-28.
Storm Lake defeated Missouri Valley 42-28.
AC/GC defeated Audubon 41-36.
Round 3
Kuemper Catholic defeated Missouri Valley 39-36.
Storm Lake defeated Audubon 48-32.
AC/GC defeated Johnston JV 46-29.
Round 4
Kuemper Catholic defeated AC/GC 47-32.
Storm Lake defeated Johnston JV 60-17.
Missouri Valley defeated Audubon 60-16.
Round 5
Storm Lake defeated Kuemper Catholic 54-18.
Missouri Valley defeated AC/GC 60-13.
Audubon defeated Johnston JV 36-33.