Steelers face the Chiefs next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

Sports

The Steelers deserved to be in a celebratory mood following their 30-12 victory Sunday, over Miami. But there was some concern in the Steel City after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger showed up at the postgame news conference wearing a walking boot. Roethlisberger threw just 18 times the entire afternoon, completing 13 for 197 yards and a pair of interceptions. He tweaked the ankle while throwing an interception on Pittsburgh’s penultimate drive. He sprinted off the field afterward and said he will be ready to go against the Chiefs.

Pittsburgh carries an eight-game winning streak to Kansas City, where they will battle the Chiefs next Sunday.