State fires 6 Glenwood Resource Center staff in abuse probe

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)  Six employees of a southwest Iowa state facility that treats clients with intellectual or developmental disabilities have been fired and six others resigned after state officials investigated complaints of physical and verbal abuse. Disciplinary action has been taken against five other staff members and one action is pending.

The Iowa Department of Human Services said Wednesday its investigation found seven clients at the Glenwood State Resource Center were physically abused and 13 were subjected to verbal abuse or neglect.

DHS spokeswoman Amy McCoy says no one required medical treatment. Some clients were hit while others were subjected to abusive talk or teasing. Other cases involved aggression among clients and neglect of personal care needs.

McCoy says the agency began investigating in September. The center provides services for 230 clients.