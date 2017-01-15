Speeding SUV caused crash on I-80 in Adair County, 5-year old hurt

News

Charges of OWI/Child Endangerment, multiple traffic citations and other charges, are pending completion of an investigation into a crash that injured a child from Indiana Saturday night, in Adair County. Moments before the crash occurred at around 9:15-p.m., State Radio near Lewis put out a broadcast about a white SUV traveling at around 100-miles per hour eastbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 83. The accident happened when the 2007 Honda CRV rear-ended a 2010 Dodge pickup, causing the pickup to leave the road and enter the south ditch. The driver of the SUV was identified as 30-year old Patrick Lester, of Ft. Wayne, IN.

Following the collision, the SUV swerved left and side-swiped a 2009 Saturn Outlook, causing both vehicles to enter the median, where they hit the cable barriers before coming to rest. A passenger in the SUV, 5-year old Logan Lester, of Ft. Wayne, IN., was not wearing a seat belt. He was injured and transported by Stuart Rescue to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

None of the drivers were injured. The driver of the pickup was identified as 52-year old Corrie Ann Lambert, of Traverse City, MI, while the other driver of the Saturn was 59-year old Diane Rullestad, of Des Moines.