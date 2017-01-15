Speed was a factor in fatal crash in Hamburg Saturday night

News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports one person died during a rollover accident Saturday night, in Hamburg. Hamburg Fire and Rescue along with Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of the crash at Bluff Road and E Street in Hamburg, at around 6:37-p.m.

When they arrived, authorities found 24-year old Salvador Manuel Martinez unresponsive in a 2007 Dodge Charger that had gone out of control and entered the Hamburg City Pool, hitting the pool wall. The collision caused the car to rollover. Martinez was partially ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation, pending autopsy results. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.