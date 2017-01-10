Special Weather Statement for slick roads

Weather

Area Counties: Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas–

705 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2017

…Roads will remain slick in spots this morning…

Air and most road temperatures were above freezing from the Interstate 80 corridor toward Waterloo, but some roads were slow to warm from the prolonged cold and were struggling to rise above freezing. This may result in some roads remaining slick and icy through 9am or 10am.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to watch for slick spots through the morning commute as road and sidewalk conditions may vary from location to location.