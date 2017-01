Special Weather Statement for fog: Adams, Union, Taylor & Ringgold Counties

Weather

1144 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2017

…AREAS OF FOG THIS AFTERNOON WITH PATCHY DENSE FOG…

FOG HAS MOVED INTO SOUTHWEST IOWA FROM MISSOURI LATE THIS MORNING AND WILL CONTINUE OVER THE AREA THROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS. THERE MAY BE SOME IMPROVEMENT BUT OVERALL VISIBILITIES WILL RANGE FROM NEAR A QUARTER MILE TO 1 MILE.

PERSONS TRAVELING OVER THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON SHOULD REMAIN

CAUTIOUS. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION SAFELY. BE

ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS NEAR INTERSECTIONS AND RAILROAD CROSSINGS AS VEHICLES AND TRAINS MAY BE HIDDEN FROM VIEW BY THE THICK FOG.

DENSE FOG IS LIKELY TO BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD OVER THE REGION

AGAIN TONIGHT.