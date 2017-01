Sports

The Iowa Hawkeye women were outscored 19-9 in the third quarter and lost at Penn State 71-58 in Big Ten play, Tuesday. The Hawkeyes also lost the battle on the glass 42-30. Megan Gustafson led Iowa with 21 points while Tania Davis added 14 as the Hawkeyes slip to 1-2 in the Big Ten. It was the first league victory for the Nittany Lions after an 0-2 start.

(Learfield Sports)