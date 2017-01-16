Slippery roads cause collision in Creston, Sunday night

News

A slippery road conditions contributed to an accident that involved three vehicles in Creston, Sunday night, near the intersection of E. Irving and N. Birch Streets. The Creston Police Department says a 2007 Dodge pickup driven by 25-year old Cortney Sandeman, of Creston, was driving too fast for conditiuons at around 10:55-p.m., when he lost control and collided with a parked 2004 Ford pickup. His vehicle also struck a 2017 Chevy driven by 32-year old Elizabeth Loomis-Montoya, of Creston.

Loomis-Montoya’s car had slid into the north curb and was trying to get out, with three people trying to push the vehicle up hill at the time the accident occurred. No injuries were reported. Damage from the collision amounted to $1,900. No citations were issued.