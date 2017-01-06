Slick roads blamed for Montgomery County accident

News

A slick, snow-covered road surface was said to be the cause of a single-vehicle, non-injury accident Thursday morning, in Montgomery County. Sheriff’s officials say Deputies and crews from Villisca Fire and Rescue responded at around 8:20-a.m., to a report of a car in the ditch on 260th Street, just west of Willow Avenue. The 1998 Toyota Camry owned by Niko Hensley, of Villisca, was driven by Bailey Hensley, also of Villisca.

The vehicle was found in the north ditch, next to a sheared-off power pole owned by MidAmerican Energy. Hensley told authorities she was traveling east on 260th when the car skidded off the road due to slick conditions caused by snow on the road surface. The car entered the ditch and struck the power pole, causing $1,800 damage to the Toyota and $1,200 damage to the pole.

There were no citations issued.