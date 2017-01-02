Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 1/2/17

Weather

Today: Cloudy w/light rain or drizzle. High near 40. E @ 10-15.

Tonight: Cldy w/light drizzle, light rain or flurries. Low 22. N @ 10-20.

Tomorrow: Cldy & windy w/light snow or flurries. High 26. NW @ 15-30.

Wednesday: P/Cldy. High 18

Thursday: P/Cldy to Cldy. High 16.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 37. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 19. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 30 and the low was 7. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 59 in 1939. The Record Low was -19 in 1912, 2001 & 2010.