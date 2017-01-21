Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/21/17

Weather

Today: **Dense Fog Advisory until 10-a.m.** Cloudy w/fog & drizzle this morning; P/Cldy this afternoon. High 48. SW @ 5-10.

Tonight: Area of Fog, otherwise Partly cloudy. Low 33. N @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Morning fog; P/Cldy by afternoon. High 41. N/NW @ 10-15.

Sunday night: Mo. Cldy. Low 29.

Monday: P/Sunny. High around 42.

Tuesday: P/Sunny. High 47.

Wednesday: Cldy w/light rain or showers. High 38.

Friday’s High in Atlantic was 42. Our 24-hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 35. We received .18” (18 one-hundredths) of an inch of rain over the past 24-hours, at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 27 and the low was 12. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 58 in 1933. The Record Low was -32 in 1976.