Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/20/17

Weather

Today: **Dense Fog Advisory until 10-a.m.**

Cloudy w/fog & drizzle this morning; Light rain this afternoon. High 44. SE @ 10.

Tonight: Fog with light rain or drizzle. Low 36. SE @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Cloudy w/light rain or drizzle. High 47. W @ 10-15.

Sunday/Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 42.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. High 42.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 42. Our 24-hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 31. We received .02” (two one-hundredths) of an inch of rain over the past 24-hours, at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 23 and the low was 15. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 64 in 1895. The Record Low was -26 in 1962 (which was also the All-Time record Low in Atlantic).