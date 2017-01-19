Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/19/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; Partly cloudy to Cloudy. High 44. SE @ 10.

Tonight: Areas of fog; Mostly cloudy. Low 33. SE @ 5.

Tomorrow: Areas of morning fog; Mo. Cldy w/light rain in the afternoon. High 45. E @ 10.

Saturday: Mo. Cldy w/light rain ending in the morning. High 47.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. High 42.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 47. Our 24-hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 26. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 16 and the low was 9. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 56 in 1895. The Record Low was -38 in 1892 (which was also the All-Time record Low in Atlantic).