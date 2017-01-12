Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/12/17

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy w/flurries. High 20. N @ 10-20.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 5. N @ 5.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy. High 23. NE @ 10mph.

Saturday: Cldy w/light snow or freezing drizzle. High 28.

Sunday: Cldy w/freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. High 32.

Our 24-hour High in Atlantic (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 35. Our 24-Hour Low was 10. We received a trace of snow yesterday and early this morning. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 20 and the low was 1. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 57 in 1961 & 1987. The Record Low was -37 in 1974.