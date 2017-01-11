Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/11/17

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy (a slight chance of sleet this morning); High early around 38, w/temps slipping into the upper 20’s. S winds becoming N @ 10-20.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/a chance of flurries or light snow. Low 8. N @ 10-25. Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy. High 20. N @ 15-20mph.

Friday: Mo. Cldy. High 22.

Saturday: Mo. Cldy w/a chance of light mixed precip. High 28.

Our 24-hour High in Atlantic (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 37. Our 24-Hour Low was 22. We received .14” of rain yesterday (24-hour total). Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 33 and the low was 2. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 55 in 1986. The Record Low was -22 in 1892.