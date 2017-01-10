Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/10/17

Weather

Today: Cloudy w/a chance of light rain or drizzle becoming mixed w/and changing to light snow before diminishing this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. High early around 39, w/temps slipping into the upper 20’s this afternoon. NW @ 15-30.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low 24. W winds becoming SE after midnight at 10-20.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy. High 34. S winds becoming N @ 10-20mph.

Thursday: Mo. Cldy & colder, w/flurries possible. High 18.

Friday: Mo. Cldy. High 22.

Our 24-hour High in Atlantic (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 39. We received .03“ of an inch of rain this morning (Through 7-a.m.) Our 24-Hour Low was 14. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 14 and the low was -8. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 59 in 1928. The Record Low was -27 in 1982.