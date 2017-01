Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/09/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy. High 34. SE @ 10-20.

Tonight: Cloudy w/light rain-freezing rain. Low 32. S @ 10-20.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy w/light mixed precip. in the morning changing to light snow. High 36. NW @ 15-25.

Wednesday: Mo. Cldy. High 34.

Thursday: Mo. Cldy w/flurries. High 18.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 26. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 8. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 10 and the low was -7. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 58 in 2002. The Record Low was -23 in 1974.