Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/07/17

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny. High near 20. NW @ 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 3. E @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy. High 27. SE @ 10-20.

Sunday night: Mo. Cldy. Low 22.

Monday: P/Sunny. High 33.

Tuesday: Cldy w/a chance of rain. High 37.

Wednesday: P/Sunny. High 28.

Friday’s High in Atlantic was 15. Our 24-Hour Low was -6. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 34 and the low was 32. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 63 in 2003. The Record Low was -27 in 1912.