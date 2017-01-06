Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/06/17

Weather

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. High near 15. SW @ 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 2. S @ 5.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 20. Variable breeze @ 5-10.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 29.

Monday: P/Cldy. High 42.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 10. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was -6. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 33 and the low was 30. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 56 in 1933. The Record Low was -24 in 1910.