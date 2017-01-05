Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/05/17

Weather

Today: Partly Cloudy. High near 14. NW @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low -10. Winds light & variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 18. SW @ 5-10.

Saturday: P/Cldy. High 27.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High 29.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 13. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 5. We received one-tenth (.1”) of snow Wednesday night into early this morning. That amounted to slightly more than a Trace of liquid precipitation. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 32 and the low was 19. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 62 in 2012. The Record Low was -26 in 2010.