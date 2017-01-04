Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/04/17

Weather

Today: Partly Cloudy. NW @ 10-15. High near 18.

Tonight: Cloudy w/light snow or flurries. Low 5. N @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy w/light snow or flurries in the morning (< ½ total); P/Cldy during the afternoon. High 16. NW @ 10-15.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 20. W/SW @ 5-10.

Saturday: P/Cldy. High 23.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 22. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 4. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 23 and the low was 7. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 59 in 1939. The Record Low was -29 in 2010.