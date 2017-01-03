Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 01/03/17

Weather

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/flurries this morning; Partly Cloudy this afternoon. High near 25. NW @ 20-35.

Tonight: P/Cldy w/diminishing winds. Low 3.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 18. NW @ 10-15.

Thursday: P/Cldy. High 16.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 22.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 38. Our 24-Hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) was 19. We received .07” of an inch of rain/drizzle Monday in Atlantic. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 23 and the low was 7. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 52 in 1933. The Record Low was -30 in 2010.