Skyscan Forecast Saturday 1/14/2017

Skyscan Forecast Saturday, January 14, 2017 Richard Garuckas

Today: Partly sunny. High 30. NW @ 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low 16. NNE 5-10.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 31. E @ 5-10.

Sunday Night: Cloudy. Sleet and freezing rain developing. Low 28. Ice accumulations up to .25″.

Monday: Cloudy. Freezing rain early changing over to all rain. High 39. Up to an additional .1″ ice accumulations.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 36.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High 43.