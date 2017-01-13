Skyscan Forecast for Atlantic & the area, 1/13/2017

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 23. E/NE @ 5-10.

Tonight: Mo. Cldy. Low 13. NE @ 5.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy. High 28. Variable breeze @ 5-10mph.

Sunday: **Winter Storm Watch in effect at 6-a.m. Sunday thru Noon Monday** A 50% chance of snow/freezing rain thru early afternoon, then snow & sleet. High 31. E/SE @ 5-10. Snow/sleet accumulation of less than ½” expected.

Sunday Night: Freezing rain mixed at times w/sleet changing to all freezing rain after midnight. Low 27.

Sunday: Cldy w/freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. High 32. New precip. between ¼-and 1/2” expected.

Monday: A mix of freezing rain and rain in the morning before becoming all rain. High 38.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 23. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 11. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 41 and the low was 18. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 62 in 1987. The Record Low was -24 in 1916.