Site guides donors in filling Omaha-Council Bluffs needs

News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Organizers say a new website is helping people determine which areas of need they can meet with their charity dollars in the Omaha metropolitan area. It’s called The Landscape and can be found online at www.thelandscapeomaha.org .

The Omaha World-Herald reports that it provides a data-driven look at community life in six categories: health, neighborhoods, safety, transportation, workforce and education. The website breaks down the topics to create snapshots and compares local data with national numbers.

Sara Boyd is president of the Omaha Community Foundation and she says the website puts donors, advocates, nonprofit groups and policymakers “in a position of power” to better identify problems. The website includes information from neighboring Council Bluffs, across the Missouri River in Iowa.