Simulcasting making a return to Bluffs Run

The Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs is moving to bring back one form of dog racing after the live dog racing there went away in a consolidation agreement with the state. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says the casino and it’s non-profit partner, Iowa West Racing Association, have taken steps toward simulcasting. “They entered into a management agreement for simulcasting with William Hill Race and Sports Book,” Ohorilko says. He says William Hill does a lot of business in Nevada operating sports books.

Ohorilko says simulcasting would put the former greyhound racing venue back into service. “What the contract will do in the Council Bluffs area at the Bluffs Run facility — its contemplated that they’ll bring back simulcast horse racing and dog racing there in that area,” according to Ohorilko.

The live dog racing ended at Bluffs Run in a consolidation agreement with the state that shut down the track and shifted the management of dog racing in Dubuque to the Iowa Greyhound Association. He says if everything falls into place, the simulcasting of races could start up at the facility in a couple of months. Ohorilko says the simulcasting took a year of absence in 2016 and this could bring it back for this year.

Ohorilko says the management company has some added benefit. “As part of this management contract it looks like there will be some reinvestment into the property as well. William Hill will be putting some dollars into the property to try to get this area up that they want to use for simulcasting,” Ohorilko says.

The Racing and Gaming Commission approved the simulcast management contract at their recent meeting.

(Radio Iowa)