Silver City man arrested on drug charge; 2 injured in Mills County rollover accident

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Silver City was arrested this (Friday) morning for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 33-year old Jeremy Wayne Garner was taken into custody at around 1:50-a.m. His bond was set at $300.

And, two people were injured during an accident Wednesday night in Mills County. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, 72-year old Phillip May, of Hastings, and his passenger, 61-year old Rosetta May, also of Hastings, suffered minor injuries, and were transported to the Montgomery County Hospital by Red Oak Rescue. The couple was hurt when the 2001 Nissan they were in went out of control on Highway 34 near 390th Street, entered the south ditch, and rolled several times. The accident happened at around 8:50-p.m.