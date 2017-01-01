Shooting early Sunday morning in Council Bluffs

News

Police in Council Bluffs are investigation a shooting incident that took place early this (Sunday) morning. Just after 1-a.m., officers were dispatched to the Underground Bar (28 So 29th St, Council Bluffs, IA) for a disturbance involving approximately 20 people in the parking lot.

As officers were responding to the call they were advised shots had been fired and a person had possibly been hit. Upon officers arrival they made contact with one of the security guards who had sustained a gunshot wound to his back. The 20-year old from Omaha was transported by rescue squad to Creighton University Medical Center. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The case remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers (712) 328- 7867 or the Council Bluffs Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (712) 328-4728.