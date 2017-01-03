SHIRLEY McCOLLUM, 90, of Manning (Svcs. 1/5/17)

Obituaries

SHIRLEY McCOLLUM, 90, of Manning, died Monday, Jan. 2nd, at the Manning Plaza Nursing Home. Funeral services for SHIRLEY McCOLLUM will be held 11-a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5th, at the United Methodist Church, in Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-until 7-p.m. Wed., Jan. 4th. Visitation will resume 10-a.m. Thursday, at the United Methodist Church, in Manning (Prior to the services).

Burial will be in the Manning Cemetery.

SHIRLEY McCOLLUM is survived by:

Her son – Steven (Linda) McCollum, of Carroll.

3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.