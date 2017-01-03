SHIRLEY McCOLLUM, 90, of Manning (Svcs. 1/5/17)

Obituaries

January 3rd, 2017 by Ric Hanson

SHIRLEY McCOLLUM, 90, of Manning, died Monday, Jan. 2nd, at the Manning Plaza Nursing Home. Funeral services for SHIRLEY McCOLLUM will be held 11-a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5th, at the United Methodist Church, in Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5-until 7-p.m. Wed., Jan. 4th. Visitation will resume 10-a.m. Thursday, at the United Methodist Church, in Manning (Prior to the services).

Burial will be in the Manning Cemetery.

SHIRLEY McCOLLUM is survived by:

Her son – Steven (Linda) McCollum, of Carroll.

3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.