News

Police in Shenandoah, Thursday night, arrested a woman on drug charges following the K9 unit search of a residence in the 200 block of W. Grant Avenue, in Shenandoah. Officials say 37-year old Ronda Allison Howard, of Shenandoah, was arrested at around 6:20-p.m. for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Howard was being held at the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond.