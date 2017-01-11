Shenandoah woman arrested in joint law enforcement operation

News

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says a joint investigation between the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Shenandoah Police, resulted in search warrant executed at 108 N. Center Street in Shenandoah, Wednesday afternoon. In the process, 37-year old Jamie Valrema Vanatta, of Shenandoah, was arrested on a Page County Warrant for Accessory to a felony. Vanatta was unable to post a $2000 cash only bond, and was booked into the Page County Jail while awaiting further court proceedings.