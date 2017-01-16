Shenandoah Police search for woman wanted for burglary, theft & motor vehicle theft

News

The Shenandoah Police Department and law enforcement in southwest Iowa are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a burglary, theft of property and motor vehicle theft at the City of Shenandoah Cemetery garage. 34-year old Karly Jean Glidden (AKA Karly Parker),, of Shenandoah, has active, nationwide, arrest warrants for the crimes of Theft 1st Degree – a Class C Felony, Theft 2nd Degree – a Class D Felony, and Burglary 3rd Degree (Motor Vehicle) 2nd or Subsequent Offense – a Class D Felony.

If you see Glidden, call 911 immediately or the Shenandoah Police Department at 712-246-3512. Citizens are advised NOT to attempt to apprehend any individuals on their own.