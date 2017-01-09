Shenandoah Police respond to 2 separate fights, Sunday night

News

Police in Shenandoah had a busy Sunday night responding to two separate fights. At around 7:30-p.m., officers were called to residence on the 200 block of Wabash Ave for a fight in progress. After an investigation, officers arrested 29-year old Kyle Campbell, of Shenandoah, for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree and Simple Assault. Campbell was taken to the Page County Jail, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

And, at around 9-p.m., Shenandoah Police were called to a report of several juveniles fighting with a handgun present near the intersection of Grant and Center. The parties had separated prior to officers’ arrival and the weapon, a BB gun, was seized. The incident is under investigation. The Page County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the response to the incident.