Shenandoah K9 unit makes drug-related arrest Saturday morning

News

A traffic stop on a vehicle in Shenandoah early this (Saturday) morning resulted in the arrest of a Nebraska woman on drug charges. According to the Shenandoah P-D, a vehicle was pulled over at around 12:30-a.m. in the 200 block of West Valley Avenue.

Upon further investigation and the deployment of the Shenandoah PD’s new K9, “Argo,” officers arrested 20-year old Harley Collier, of Omaha, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Collier was transported to Page County Jail, where her bond was set at $1,000.