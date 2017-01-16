Semi Tractor Trailer crash Monday near Elliott

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports a single vehicle accident occurred Monday just outside of Elliott. Deputies were called to the accident at 9:25am in the 2300 block of 110th Street. A white 2016 Freightliner Semi-Tractor and Trailer owned by Ryder Truck Rental Inc. of Des Moines and operated by 44-year-old Steven S. Couchman of Norwalk crashed due to the icy conditions. Couchman was traveling west on 110th Street when the vehicle lost control on the ice covered road and went into the north ditch. The semi and trailer came to rest on its right side.

No injuries were reported and damage to the semi and trailer was estimated at $4,000.