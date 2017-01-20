Search resumes for girl missing in western Iowa river

News

DENISON, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have resumed a search for a girl missing since the vehicle she was in plunged into the Boyer River in western Iowa. The accident was reported about 3 a.m. Thursday in rural Crawford County. Authorities say the car was carrying five people when it ran off a rural road into the river. Four who reached safety on their own or were rescued were taken to a Denison hospital. Their names and the girl’s haven’t been released. She’s believed to be teenager.

Deputies, firefighters and a dive team searched the river and its banks until 11:15 p.m. Thursday and stopped because of heavy fog. The searchers returned this (Friday) morning.