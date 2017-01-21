Search for accident victim in Crawford County turns to recovery

News

A search for a 15-year old female missing since an accident early Thursday morning in Crawford County, has turned to a recovery mission. KTIV in Sioux City reports the search for the unidentified teen ended Friday night, but was expected to resume this (Saturday) morning, with several K-9 units and a dive team.

The accident was reported about 3 a.m. Thursday in rural Crawford County. Authorities say the car was carrying five people when it ran off a rural road into the river. Four who reached safety on their own or were rescued were taken to a Denison hospital. Deputies, firefighters and a dive team searched the river and its banks until 11:15 p.m. Thursday but had to stop because of heavy fog. The searchers returned Friday morning.