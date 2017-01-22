Search continues today (Sunday) for missing 15-year old in Crawford County

News

Day number three of the search for a missing 15 year old female, Saturday, involved in an accident north of Denison early Thursday morning, included an extensive search of the Boyer River by boats from the accident scene to Logan and an air search that ended in Missouri Valley.

After the fog lifted on Saturday morning, Able 1, the Omaha Police helicopter was called in to assist. The helicopter arrived at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon and did a sweep from the staging area at the Crawford. County Fairgrounds north to the accident scene. The helicopter then searched about 100 yards on each side of the river by air, following the river back to the fairgrounds. From that point, they flew the Boyer River to Missouri Valley with no success.

Crawford County Sheriff James Steinkuehler said that they had enough flat bottom boats that they were able to use sonar. Five dogs from Yankton, SD, Ankeny and Des Moines, each trained to find bodies, were used. Two of the dogs are trained for water searches and three trained for ground searches. Steinkuehler said the search plan for today is to use a drag team, and a drag team only, in the river, from the accident scene south for at least a couple of miles. Volunteers will also do a ground search today.

The accident was reported about 3 a.m. Thursday in rural Crawford County. Authorities say the car was carrying five people when it ran off a rural road into the river. Four who reached safety on their own or were rescued were taken to a Denison hospital.

