Schleswig woman appointed Judge in Iowa Judicial District 3B

News

Governor Terry Branstad today (Friday) appointed 49-year old Julie A. Schumacher, of Schleswig, as judge to the 3B Judicial District. Schumacher was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Mary Sokolovske. Schumacher currently serves as District Associate Judge for the Third Judicial District of Iowa.

Prior to her appointment as District Associate Judge, she served as a prosecutor with the Crawford County Attorney’s Office and as the Assistant City Attorney for Denison. Schumacher received her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in 1993 and her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of South Dakota in 1990.

District 3B consists of Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties.