SANDRA VALORIE POLLARD, 72, of Stuart (Celebration of Life Open House, 1/14/17)

January 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
SANDRA VALORIE POLLARD, 72, of Stuart, died Sat., Jan. 7th, at home. A Celebration of Life Open House for SANDRA POLLARD will be held Saturday, Jan. 14th, from 2:30-until 4:30-p.m., at the Stuart Library. Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart has the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stuart Library Foundation Board, in care of the funeral home.