SANDRA VALORIE POLLARD, 72, of Stuart (Celebration of Life Open House, 1/14/17)

Obituaries

SANDRA VALORIE POLLARD, 72, of Stuart, died Sat., Jan. 7th, at home. A Celebration of Life Open House for SANDRA POLLARD will be held Saturday, Jan. 14th, from 2:30-until 4:30-p.m., at the Stuart Library. Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart has the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stuart Library Foundation Board, in care of the funeral home.